Tanium Vulnerability Risk and Compliance for ServiceNow accelerates security investigations

Tanium announced Tanium Vulnerability Risk and Compliance for ServiceNow – a new solution enabling ServiceNow customers to identify security risks from vulnerabilities and non-compliant configurations and remediate all from within the ServiceNow platform.

The integrated offering allows customers to accelerate their security incident lifecycle by removing the number of manual investigation steps and augmenting ServiceNow processes with the speed and scale of Tanium. Tanium’s XEM platform provides a unified interface in which related incident data is presented in a meaningful and actionable way.

“As organizations continue to grapple with the explosion of endpoints driven by digital transformation, the complexity of managing vulnerabilities and mitigating risk increases rapidly. Achieving complete visibility across complicated IT environments to identify and prioritize risks across systems, applications, and devices is a constantly growing challenge,” said Rob Jenks, SVP corporate strategy, Tanium.

“This new integrated offering capitalizes on the real-time visibility and control provided by the Tanium XEM platform to identify and remediate vulnerabilities and maximize ROI,” added Jenks.

As threats continue to escalate in both frequency and sophistication, quickly identifying, prioritizing, and remediating vulnerabilities is crucial to business success and continuity. With Tanium Vulnerability Risk and Compliance for ServiceNow, customers can:

Establish a complete, accurate, and up-to-date configuration management database (CMDB) providing full visibility of your hardware, software, and virtual inventory data

Increase productivity and accelerate growth by delivering superior digital experiences for employees, agents, and customers

Enable organizations to identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerability and configuration compliance risks with end-to-end security response lifecycle automation.

“As attack surfaces continue to expand, organizations are increasingly looking for integrated platform solutions that enable them to minimize manual processes and accelerate their security investigations,” said Jon Oltsik, distinguished analyst and fellow, Enterprise Strategy Group.

“Integrated offerings, like Tanium Vulnerability Risk and Compliance for ServiceNow, really help SecOps teams identify, prioritize, and automate remediation of security risks in real time from the ServiceNow console, which is critical to ensuring quick action that is required for today’s ever-increasing threat landscape,” concluded Oltsik.

This latest development comes following Tanium’s launch of Tanium Total Experience (TX) for ServiceNow, which combines Tanium’s XEM platform with ServiceNow to improve IT staff, employee, and customer experiences.