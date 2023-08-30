A closer look at the RFI on open-source software security

The U.S. Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) released a request for information (RFI) entitled Open-Source Software Security: Areas of Long-Term Focus and Prioritization, which indicates that the U.S. Government’s effort to invest in open-source software and security continues to pick up steam.

In this Help Net Security video, Luis Villa, General Counsel at Tidelift, discusses how the RFI is a clear call to open source experts and industry leaders that the best ideas for how the government can make the entire open source ecosystem more healthy and secure are top of mind. Given its considerable weight and investing power, this is a significant opportunity.