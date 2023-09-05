Kingston Digital introduces XS1000 External SSD

Kingston Digital announced the XS1000 External SSD, a small and sleek file backup solution.

XS1000 joins XS2000 as a new product offering in Kingston’s external SSD product portfolio. Both drives are extremely compact and under 29 grams to provide pocket-sized portability.

Kingston’s XS1000 offers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and large capacities up to 2TB providing ample room for storing countless photos, videos, and files. The drive comes with a USB-C3 to USB-A cable and maintains backwards compatibility to ensure seamless connectivity with legacy devices. Small like a key fob, the XS1000 serves as a reliable companion for easy file backups, guaranteeing continuous access to your important documents, cherished memories and media files.

“Our customers are looking for convenient, fast and reliable storage at an affordable price. With the addition of XS1000 they can look no further as we now offer more options for external storage,” said Keith Schimmenti, SSD business manager, Kingston. “We designed this drive to be sleek and compact, measuring merely half the size of a standard SSD. This ensures unparalleled portability, making it the ultimate selection for those seeking a combination of convenience and top-notch performance available in the market.”

XS1000 is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities and is backed by a limited five-year warranty4 with free technical support.

XS1000 External SSD features and specifications: