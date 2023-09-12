Kingston launches IronKey D500S, a hardware-encrypted USB flash drive

Kingston Digital has launched the Kingston IronKey D500S, a hardware-encrypted USB flash drive that provides military-grade security for classified data in transit.

D500S is FIPS 140-3 Level 3 (Pending) certified with new enhancements from NIST requiring secure microprocessor upgrades for stronger security and attack protections for government and military use. The drive self-tests upon bootup and includes thermal and voltage protection to automatically shut down when certain threshold is reached.

Waterproof, dustproof, shock and vibration resistant to military standards, crush-resistant and epoxy-filled, D500S’ rugged zinc casing protects internal components from penetration attacks.

The Multi-Password option with Complex or Passphrase mode allows users to take ownership over their data, making it easier to remember the password to unlock the stringent security. Admin can reset a User password and enable a One-Time Recovery password to restore access should User password be forgotten.

Both Admin and User can set a session-based Read-Only mode to protect the drive from malware on untrusted systems, while admin can also set a Global Read-Only mode until reset. To keep data from getting into the wrong hands, Admin can enter a Crypto-Erase password that will destroy the data and reset the drive to prevent unauthorized access in compromising situations.

D500S includes great features found in the Kingston IronKey lineup like XTS-AES 256-bit encryption, protection from BadUSB and Brute Force attacks with digitally signed firmware, Virtual Keyboard4 for keylogger and screenlogger protection, and D500S also boasts the industry’s first dual-partition option.

Admin can create two custom-sized secure partitions for Admin and User, allowing for a Hidden File Store that can be used to provision files to the User partition as needed. When using untrusted systems or sharing the drive, the Hidden File Stores keep data secure and invisible unless properly accessed.

“The flagship D500S with FIPS 140-3 Level 3 (Pending) offers more features than any other drive in its class. D500S upgrades the IronKey D300S with state-of-the-art security making for a complete security solution for high-value data protection for larger enterprises and governments,” said Richard Kanadjian, IronKey global business manager, Kingston.

“IronKey has become an essential pillar to meeting Data Loss Protection (DLP) best practices with the toughest military-grade security for compliance with data encryption laws and regulations such as SOC 2, NIS2, FISMA, GDPR, PIPEDA, HIPAA, HITECH, GLBA, SOX, and CCPA,” added Kanadjian.

D500S offers many customization options and are TAA/CMMC Compliant and Assembled in USA. Available in fast dual channel performance with capacities up to 512GB, backed by a 5-year warranty with free technical support. An enterprise managed D500SM model as well as an optional-managed custom drive are also available.

Kingston IronKey D500S/SM features and specifications:

Military-grade hardware-encrypted USB drive: FIPS 140-3 Level 3 (Pending) certified XTS-AES 256-bit encryption with secure microprocessor upgrades for stronger security. Built-in protections against BadUSB and Brute Force attacks. New drive self-testing upon bootup and thermal and voltage protection to automatically shut down drives when they reach certain thresholds.

Multi-password option for data recovery: Enable Admin, User, and One-Time Recovery passwords. Admin can reset a User password and enable a One-Time Recovery password to restore User’s access to data if the User password is forgotten.

Complex or passphrase mode: Select between Complex or Passphrase mode. Passphrases can be complete sentences, multiple words that only you remember – from 10 to 128 characters long. An Eye symbol for all entered passwords helps reduce typos.

Dual hidden partition option: Admin can create two custom-sized Dual Hidden Partitions for Admin and User for a Hidden File Store to keep data secure and invisible unless properly accessed. Dual Hidden Partitions can provide additional security on untrusted systems or when drive sharing is required.

Crypto-erase password for compromising situations: The Crypto-Erase password will wipe encryption keys, delete all data forever and reset the drive.

Rugged casing built to IronKey toughest standards: Zinc casing that is waterproof, dustproof, crush-resistant and is epoxy-filled for physical tamper-resistant security.

Fully customizable: Enable, disable, modify drive features and profile. Co-logo.

Global and session read-only (write protect) modes: Both Admin and User can set a session-based Read-Only mode to protect the drive from malware on untrusted systems. Admin can also set a Global Read-Only mode that sets the drive in Read-Only mode until reset.

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1

Capacities: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Connector: Type-A

Speed:

USB 3.2 Gen 1 :

8GB –128GB: 240MB/s read, 190MB/s Write

256GB: 240MB/s read, 170MB/s write

512B: 310MB/s read, 250MB/s write

: 8GB –128GB: 240MB/s read, 190MB/s Write 256GB: 240MB/s read, 170MB/s write 512B: 310MB/s read, 250MB/s write USB 2.0:

8GB –512GB: 30MB/s read, 20MB/s Write

Dimensions: 77.9mm x 21.9mm x 12.0mm

Waterproof: Certified to IP67 rating

Operating temperature: 0°C to 50°C

Storage temperature: -20°C to 85°C

Compatibility: USB 3.0/USB 3.1/USB 3.2 Gen 1

Customization options:

D500S: Enable, disable, modify drive features and profile. Co-logo.

D500SM: Modify drive profile. Co-logo. Optional-Managed version.

Warranty/support:

D500S: 5-year warranty, free technical support

D500SM: 2-year warranty, free technical support

Compatible with: Windows 11, 10, macO 10.15.x – 13.x, Linux9 Kernel 4.4+