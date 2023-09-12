Netcraft acquires FraudWatch to deliver online brand protection at scale

Netcraft announced the acquisition of FraudWatch, an Australian online brand protection provider focused on phishing, social media, brand infringement, and fake mobile apps.

Netcraft and FraudWatch together are committed to providing global organizations cybersecurity products and services. With its global threat feeds, automated attack detection, disruption, and takedown solutions, Netcraft’s innovations have enabled it to scale, taking down more than 20 million attacks and counting.

FraudWatch’s managed online brand protection services are driven by its 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) in Melbourne using its PhishPortal platform. FraudWatch works alongside its customers across the world to protect against phishing, fraud, and cybercrime.

With this acquisition, Netcraft and FraudWatch will deliver high-quality, high-speed cybercrime detection and takedowns with even greater capabilities to new and existing customers. The company will further enhance support and services by combining its existing relationships with hosting providers, domain registrars, and social media platforms through the FraudWatch SOC alongside Netcraft’s API-based and commercial partnerships.

Additionally, the acquisition will accelerate growth in North America and the Asia-Pacific region for the combined company.

“This acquisition provides great value for both sets of customers who will benefit from the complementary time zones and comprehensive round-the-clock coverage from cyber threats facing start-ups, well-known brands, large enterprises, and governments across the world,” said Ryan Woodley, CEO of Netcraft.

“FraudWatch’s online brand protection services are already well aligned with Netcraft. By combining Netcraft’s focus on technology, machine learning, and automation with FraudWatch’s dedicated team, we can deliver benefits of scale, deepen client relationships, and ensure that organizations around the world can proactively disrupt cyber attacks,” added Woodley.

Organizations today face a rapidly evolving threat landscape, and security teams must detect and respond to malicious attacks quickly and effectively. By bringing together their technology, expertise, and processes, the combined company can provide service to its global customers with a global SOC team available to manage, escalate and deliver deep insights.

“Netcraft’s technology-driven approach will benefit our clients with the speed and flexibility of its global threat intelligence, automated disruption and takedown platform, and associated technology,” said Trent Youl, founder of FraudWatch.

Woodley added “We have quickly integrated Netcraft’s threat intelligence within FraudWatch’s platform to augment its powerful cybercrime detection. I look forward to the many incredible future opportunities to integrate people, technology and processes from Netcraft and FraudWatch as we work together to deliver speed, scale, and great outcomes for our customers.”