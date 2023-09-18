Resecurity names Mohammed Alghamdi as the Managing Director in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Resecurity has appointed Mohammed Alghamdi as the Managing Director for its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). With a distinguished professional career spanning government relations management and successful collaborations with both private and public sector organizations, Mr. Alghamdi is well-equipped to lead Resecurity’s strategic initiatives and business development in the region.

Mr. Alghamdi’s career includes notable tenures at global consulting firms, including Booz Allen Hamilton, Oliver Wyman, and Bain & Company, specializing in the clients’ most critical issues: strategy, marketing, organization, operations, technology, transformation, digital, advanced analytics, corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and sustainability across all industries and geographies.

During his time at these organizations, he developed a strong reputation for delivering impactful solutions and building relationships with clients across various sectors.

As the Managing Director for Resecurity in KSA, Mr. Mohammed Alghamdi will play a pivotal role in overseeing government affairs and mission-critical operations specifically relevant to the national security, aerospace and defense (A&D) verticals.

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, expressed his excitement for this strategic appointment, stating, “We are excited to have Mr. Alghamdi join our great team to lead and drive our business development efforts in Saudi Arabia. His extensive experience and expertise in government relations and business development will undoubtedly enhance our ability to provide world-class cybersecurity and risk management solutions to our clients in the region.”

With Mr. Alghamdi’s leadership, Resecurity is poised to expand its presence and deepen its partnerships in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, further contributing to the security and resilience of the nation’s critical infrastructure in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030, a program launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that aims to achieve the goal of increased diversification economically, technolog