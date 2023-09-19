Avoiding domain security risks when taking your business online

Unfortunately, as available domain extensions increase in variety (and uniqueness), so do security risks.

In this Help Net Security video, Prudence Malinki, Head of Industry Relations at Markmonitor, discusses best practices enterprises should abide by when kickstarting their online business and domain strategy.

Malinki talks about the necessity of internal policies and processes, as well as what risks enterprises may face or be subject to when they develop longer-term goals and interests in global expansion, and how to navigate the difficult landscape.