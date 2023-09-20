Privacera integrates with Collibra to automate data governance and policy enforcement

Privacera announced its integration with Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, which enables seamless end-to-end data security and data governance.

From data cataloging and data classification to enforcement of data access policies, the integration automates data governance and streamlines compliance and auditing.

The new Privacera connector functionality for Collibra enables users to:

Import Collibra’s data classification tags into Privacera, ensuring consistent classification definitions between data catalog and data security governance platforms

Automatically create and enforce Privacera’s data access and security policies including data masking and encryption based on Collibra data classifications

Surface Privacera’s data access policies through Collibra UI, achieving a single and complete view for compliance

“Together with Collibra, we are enabling our joint users to build fully-automated data security and governance workflows with ease. This includes the initial step of discovering and classifying sensitive data, ensuring the automatic enforcement of relevant data policies, and the ability to streamline audits,” said Balaji Ganesan, CEO at Privacera. This integration is taking away the burden for users of performing manual, complex and error-prone tasks in an increasingly complex data and AI landscape.”

“Privacera’s Integration for Collibra is a major step to automate consistent data governance and policy enforcement,” said Robert S. Seiner, Author of Non-Invasive Data Governance and Non-Invasive Data Governance Strikes Again (Technics 2014 & 2023) and the President and Principal of KIK Consulting & Educational Services.

“Collibra users will be able to seamlessly push their data classification tags into Privacera. Based on those classifiers, Privacera will automatically apply fine-grained controls to sensitive data. In turn, these data access policies will be transferred back to where Collibra houses and maintains policies. This integration creates improved transparency for data stewards, simplifies audits and ensures a consistent policy enforcement at scale,” added Seiner.

The Privacera integration with Collibra will give enterprises the confidence to secure their data end-to-end. Key capabilities include: