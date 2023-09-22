New infosec products of the week: September 22, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from 1Password, Dig Security, Laiyer.ai, Viavi Solutions, and Wing Security.

1Password introduces mobile support for passkeys

1Password customers can now create, manage, and sign in with passkeys on a growing number of websites and apps, providing cross-platform access on iOS 17 and Android 14, as well as all major web browsers on Mac, Windows, and Linux.

Viavi Observer Sentry provides threat visibility into AWS environments

Observer Sentry identifies security exposures, analyzes the business impact, and helps prioritize remediation activities by discovering and combining internal attack paths with focused external attack surface scanning.

Wing Security releases SaaS protection tier for mid-market companies

Wing Security launched its new SSPM for Compliance tier, enabling mid-market companies to adopt SaaS solutions while meeting a base level of security required by compliance frameworks.

Dig enhances its platform to protect enterprise data in all storage environments

Dig has expanded the Dig Data Security Platform to protect data anywhere enterprises store sensitive information, including public cloud, software as a service (SaaS), database as a service (DBaaS) and on-premise environments.

LLM Guard: Open-source toolkit for securing Large Language Models

LLM Guard is a toolkit designed to fortify the security of Large Language Models (LLMs). It is designed for easy integration and deployment in production environments. It provides extensive evaluators for both inputs and outputs of LLMs, offering sanitization, detection of harmful language and data leakage, and prevention against prompt injection and jailbreak attacks.