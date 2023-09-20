Wing Security releases SaaS protection tier for mid-market companies

Wing Security launched its new SSPM for Compliance tier, enabling midmarket companies to adopt SaaS solutions while meeting a base level of security required by compliance frameworks.

Customers who are seeking a comprehensive 24×7 posture management solution can upgrade their product to Wing’s enterprise tier, with automated risk reduction, detection, and response.

“With this new product tier, organizations unable to invest in a complete SSPM solution can, at a minimum, meet the security standards outlined by compliance regulations,” stated Galit Lubetzky Sharon, CEO of Wing. “Wing empowers every Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) to enhance their company’s business results by adopting more SaaS applications while aligning security with their budget level.”

Compliance frameworks define essential steps for safer SaaS adoption. Wing guides CISOs in prioritizing critical applications by conducting thorough discovery and utilizing its extensive database of 280,000 SaaS applications to assess their security and importance to the organization.

The product streamlines the process further by conducting User Access Reviews and Vendor Risk Assessments across multiple applications from within a single platform. Notably, this new tier significantly reduces the cost of evidence collection for ISO 27001 and SOC2, from weeks to hours, by generating audit-ready reports. Wing’s solution can be used independently or seamlessly integrated with Drata’s compliance management platform.

“We used Wing quite a lot for our recent ISO 27001 audit,” said Noam Vander, CISO at Fiverr. “It helped us with evidence collection around secure employee offboarding processes and management, application management and review, asset management and data sharing.”