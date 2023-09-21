Dig enhances its platform to protect enterprise data in all storage environments

Dig has expanded the Dig Data Security Platform to protect data anywhere enterprises store sensitive information, including public cloud, software as a service (SaaS), database as a service (DBaaS) and on-premise environments.

Dig’s data security posture management (DSPM) and data detection and response (DDR) capabilities can now be deployed to protect data stored in Office365 as well as on-premises, making the Dig Data Security Platform the only DSPM solution to protect data anywhere it lives.

“The modern enterprise is on a journey to migrate their data processes to the cloud, but many must also retain on-premises components. This leads to a complex and fragmented toolchain that’s been extremely challenging to manage and secure–until now,” said Dan Benjamin, CEO, Dig Security.

“By extending our DSPM and DDR capabilities to on-prem environments, we’re equipping our customers with an unprecedented level of visibility and comprehensive data security–helping them safeguard sensitive information and avoid devastating attacks,” Benjamin added.

Dig Security’s latest update provides its users with: