Is your identity safe? Exploring the gaps in threat protection

A recent study from Silverfort has identified the identity attack surface as today’s most substantial weakness in cybersecurity resilience. Traditional approaches, such as MFA and PAM, have notable limitations that can lead to the exploitation of stolen credentials.

In this Help Net Security video, Hed Kovetz, CEO of Silverfort, discusses identity threat resilience and why organizations cannot protect themselves against account takeovers, lateral movement, and ransomware attacks.

Identity is the new endpoint. More than 80% of organizations have experienced an identity-related breach that involved the use of compromised credentials.