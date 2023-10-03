GenAI in software surges despite risks

In this Help Net Security video, Ilkka Turunen, Field CTO at Sonatype, discusses how generative AI influences and impacts software engineers’ work and the software development lifecycle.

According to a recent Sonatype survey of 800 developers (DevOps) and application security (SecOps) leaders, 97% are using the technology today, with 74% reporting pressure to use it despite identified security risks. Most respondents agree that security risks are their biggest concern associated with the technology, underscoring the critical need for responsible AI adoption to enhance software and security.