Understanding the layers of LLM security for business integration

In this Help Net Security video, Ivana Bartoletti, Global Privacy Officer at Wipro, discusses how organizations should deal with and deploy LLMs securely.

Those who push the apocalypse scenario of monster machines taking over the world and destroying humans en masse aren’t doing us any favors. Arguably, the vision of the apocalypse is a distraction from facing and tackling the horrors already happening – often on a very personal scale. Bartoletti emphasizes we should focus on tackling these all too real risks.