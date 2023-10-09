Cyber insurance costs pressure business budgets

Cyber insurance is a type of insurance policy that provides financial protection and support to individuals and organizations in the event of cyber incidents, including data breaches, hacking, ransomware attacks, and other cyber threats. It typically covers expenses such as data recovery, legal fees, notification costs, public relations efforts, and regulatory fines, helping policyholders manage the financial impact and recovery process following a cyberattack or data breach.

In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which security experts in the field talk about how raising cyber insurance costs impact businesses.

Complete videos