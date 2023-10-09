Flexxon Xsign protects sensitive data reserved only for authorized personnel

Flexxon launched its latest security product, Xsign. Now available globally, the Xsign provides enhanced security through an innovative approach to unlocking sensitive data reserved only for authorized personnel.

With the use of the Xsign hardware security key, organizations will be provided with a tailored software platform that syncs only with the Xsign key, thereby granting access to pre-defined users. Beyond its function as a security key, the Xsign also operates as a traditional storage card, equipped with Flexxon’s reliability and performance. Key beneficiaries of the solution include industries that handle personal and sensitive data like the healthcare, finance, and government and defense sectors.

Commenting on the new launch, Camellia Chan, CEO of Flexxon said: “Our mission is to develop solutions that enable digitalization in our daily lives, without the fear of being hacked or unwittingly compromising our data privacy. We are constantly researching and innovating to provide tools that will give organisations a robust, holistic cybersecurity posture. I’m proud to say that Xsign is part of our growing security and confidentiality product line, which also includes other popular products such as the X-Mask card, and flagship cybersecurity solutions, X-PHY – the AI-infused SSD. These complementary products, when used together, provide customers with multi-layered, multi-format data security.”

The launch comes at a crucial time for organizations, with incidents of data compromise through insider threats having seen a 44% increase from 2020 to 2022. Further, 2023 has experienced a number of high-profile attacks and lapses due to human error in healthcare and government institutions such as HCA Healthcare and NHS Barts Trust. With the additional safeguard of Xsign’s advanced Digital Signature mechanism, organizations will elevate their security postures through authentic identity and access protection, and heightened control systems.

Addressing an unaddressed vulnerability in data security

Xsign was designed to deliver three key benefits, to address the data handling challenges faced by organisations today. These include:

Reinforced access controls: There are increasing volumes of sensitive data being transferred and stored electronically, for example, in MRI and X-Ray machines where patient records and scans are stored and retrieved. Xsign acts as a physical key to unlock the data stored within the hosts’ system, offering a secure means of storing and retrieving data, safeguarding it from unauthorized access, accidental compromise, and data breaches.

Dual layer encrypted key: To prevent the key falling into the wrong hands, the Xsign has also been designed with an encrypted key which utilizes data scrambling and hash algorithms concealed in a reserved partition. Key strings can be accessed by the key manager through customized software access points to grant access to the user to set the unique key after having passed an initial password check.

Ease of implementation: Xsign is user-friendly and easy to implement across different applications. A dedicated tool and SDK is provided to facilitate integration, ensuring that users can leverage its security features without significant technical hurdles.

Xsign is now available directly through the Flexxon eStore and Digikey, as well as by request through all global partners including such as Nexus Industrial Memory, Neumüller Elektronic, CC Electro and I.C.Rep.