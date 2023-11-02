Why legacy system patching can’t wait

The persistent neglect of patching legacy systems is plaguing critical infrastructure and industries. The consequences of such neglect can be damaging to organizations, ranging from costly security vulnerabilities to compliance risk and operational inefficiencies. Thus, the question remains: why is the process of patching legacy systems so often overlooked or ignored?

In this Help Net Security video, Joao Correia, Technical Evangelist of TuxCare, discusses a false sense of security, fear of change, and the complexity of outdated software can be daunting to well-meaning security professionals. But by opting for these challenges head-on and automating the patching process, critical legacy systems can remain resilient against attack.