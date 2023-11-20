9 Black Friday cybersecurity deals you don’t want to miss
PortDroid
PortDroid is a trusted app for all network analysis tasks. Designed with network administrators, penetration testers, and technology enthusiasts in mind, this app brings a collection of essential networking tools right at your fingertips.
Deal: 50% off
Promo code: CYBER_2023
7ASecurity
7ASecurity offers IT security training courses including Android, iOS, Node.js, Electron, Secure Development, and security awareness.
Deal: 50% off on any course
Promo code: BFCM50
LetsDefend
LetsDefend helps you build a blue team career with hands-on experience by investigating real cyber attacks inside a simulated SOC.
Deal: 50% off
Promo code: BLCKFRDY
The Safer Internet Project
Whether you’re a student, graduate or someone looking to test their skills, The Safer Internet Project offers experience in the cybersecurity industry through penetration testing projects on real businesses systems.
Deal: Up to 35% off on all memberships
Promo code: Discount applied immediately
AppSecEngineer
AppSecEngineer guides security engineers, architects, and developers to get new skills in AppSec with over 1000+ interactive and hands-on labs.
Deal: 25% off on Pro Annual Plans and Business Annual Plans
Promo code: PUMPKINPIE25
Zero-Point Security
Zero-Point Security’s mission is to make Red Teaming knowledge and skillsets more accessible and affordable by providing training materials and lab environments in a scalable, online format.
Deal: 20% off selected courses
Promo code: BLACKFRI23
KSEC Labs
Hacker hardware, red team tools, lock picking and RFID security store.
Deal: 15% off storewide
Promo code: BLACKFRIDAY15
Practical DevSecOps
Learn DevSecOps concepts, tools, and techniques from industry experts with a practical and hands-on course. Master the real-world skills in an online lab and achieve your DevSecOps Certification.
Deal: 15% off all courses
Promo code: Discount applied immediately
iFixit
Get curated iFixit Bundles at great prices compared to buying separately. Perfect for techies, gamers, and all those looking for gifts beyond the ordinary.
Deal: Up to 25% off
Promo code: Discount applied immediately