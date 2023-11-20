Outsmarting cybercriminals is becoming a hard thing to do
Cybercriminals have evolved into organized and highly adaptive networks, collaborating globally to exploit weaknesses in cybersecurity defenses. Their motivations range from financial gain and information theft to political espionage and ideological warfare.
Cybercriminals, now more than ever, are exploiting vulnerabilities in cybersecurity defenses and constantly shaping their strategies in response to technological advancements.
In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which cybersecurity experts discuss the tactics and techniques employed by cybercriminals.
Complete videos
- Chris Pierson, CEO at BlackCloak, shares on these issues and emerging areas of risk for executives.
- Dmitry Bestuzhev, Most Distinguished Threat Researcher at BlackBerry, talks about some of the most interesting tactics, techniques, and procedures employed by cybercriminals.
- Jim Simpson, Director of Threat Intelligence at Searchlight Cyber, discusses how cybercriminals employ specialized strategies when targeting energy companies.
- Eric George, Director of Solution Engineering at Fortra, discusses why brands should take domain impersonation threats seriously and how security teams can counteract this issue.