How cybercriminals target energy companies

In this Help Net Security video, Jim Simpson, Director of Threat Intelligence at Searchlight Cyber, discusses how cybercriminals employ specialized strategies when targeting energy companies. This is primarily due to the sensitive and valuable information these organizations hold and their critical role in infrastructure, making them particularly attractive for economic and geopolitical disruption.

Energy companies are routinely discussed on dark web forums, with threat actors frequently auctioning initial access via remote software, VPNs, and stolen credentials for exploiting corporate infrastructure, ICS, and OT.