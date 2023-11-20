Resecurity partners with University of Jeddah to improve cybersecurity education

Resecurity announced a strategic partnership with University of Jeddah, one of the leaders in higher education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to further strengthen the country’s cybersecurity talent pipeline and facilitate capacity building programs for academia.

This landmark partnership aims to enhance cybersecurity education by delivering cutting-edge training programs and fostering collaboration in key areas of expertise.

Recognizing the evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats, Resecurity and the University of Jeddah aim to equip students with the necessary skills to navigate complex challenges in AI, data science, cyber threat intelligence (CTI), digital forensics, and incident response (DFIR).

Students of University of Jeddah will be given an unprecedented opportunity to closely collaborate with industry experts from Resecurity holding CompTIA Security+, CCSP, CISA, CISM, OSCP, CISSP, CTIA, GCIH and CEH certifications.

The partnership will encompass the implementation of dedicated training programs, organization of specialized educational workshops, allocation of software licenses for academia, and facilitating student internships.

The focus on hands-on experience is designed to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world cybersecurity application to safeguard companies and government against emerging threats and new security challenges in the region.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing cybersecurity education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By combining the academic excellence of the University of Jeddah with Resecurity’s industry-leading expertise, we aim to empower students with the knowledge and skills needed to address the evolving challenges in the cybersecurity landscape. We believe that investing in education is key to building a resilient and secure digital future, and this collaboration exemplifies our commitment to that vision,” said Mohamed Alghamdi, Managing Director of Resecurity, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

This collaboration signifies a shared vision between Resecurity and the University of Jeddah to contribute to the development of a skilled workforce in cybersecurity, ensuring a secure digital environment and beyond in scope of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.