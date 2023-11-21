Telstra and Netskope expand partnership to deliver managed SASE globally

Netskope and Telstra International have unveiled the expansion of their partnership to enable Telstra to deliver fully managed Netskope cloud-native Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) — including zero trust network access (ZTNA) services—to organizations globally.

Telstra’s managed security services are used by customers around the world to help address the changing needs of the digital workplace and mitigate the ever-evolving cyber threats landscape. Netskope’s SASE platform underpins a zero trust network and security transformation, providing Security Services Edge (SSE) technologies such as ZTNA, next-generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Cloud Firewall, and advanced threat and data protection, alongside software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN).

Deepening the partnership between the two companies creates a globally available managed security solution offered to customers by Telstra International. Netskope’s architecture is powered by the NewEdge global network—a security private cloud designed from the ground up to deliver security without performance trade-offs—for fast and secure access from any location to data, applications and websites wherever they reside.

Whether organizations operate regionally or across continents, Telstra International customers now have access to security expertise and resources ensuring consistent protection and compliance.

Geraldine Kor, South Asia Managing Director and Head of Global Enterprise at Telstra International, commented, “In an era of distributed workforces, decentralized application, external ecosystems, and increasing digital interactions, businesses need the right digital trust strategy and framework as cybersecurity underpins the connectivity, devices and data that define these systems and services. Netskope’s technology was conceived specifically for the challenges our customers face today and we are pleased to have expanded our partnership with an innovative company to elevate our customers’ security posture.”

Dave Rogers, SVP, Global Alliances and Channel Sales, Netskope added, “Netskope’s platform is underpinned by its best-in-class zero trust engine, enabling Telstra International to deliver comprehensive data and application protection, while ensuring an exemplary user experience.”