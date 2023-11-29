BlueVoyant acquires Conquest Cyber to help clients mitigate risks while meeting new requirements

BlueVoyant announced the acquisition of Conquest Cyber, a cyber defense company renowned for its innovative SaaS technology that streamlines risk management across an organization’s entire cyber program.

Conquest Cyber has proven successful within high-security environments, including the U.S. Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and Government organizations.

BlueVoyant raised more than $140 million in Series E funding to accompany the acquisition of Conquest Cyber. The additional funding was led by existing investors, Liberty Strategic Capital, a private equity firm, and ISTARI, a cybersecurity investor and advisor founded by Temasek. Eden Global Capital Partners, an affiliate of Eden Global Partners, served as a strategic advisor.

Many cybersecurity vendors offer point solutions but often fail to provide comprehensive solutions that address assessing, operationalizing, verifying, and remediating risk. Combining BlueVoyant and Conquest Cyber’s capabilities fills this critical void.

Conquest Cyber’s SaaS technology modernizes risk management with a platform that unifies an organization’s entire cyber risk management program. This innovative approach integrates security posture, compliance, detection, and response, offering an unmatched level of insight and control through a unique risk maturity, visibility, and mitigation lens. This enables the visualization and mitigation of risks across regulatory frameworks such as CMMC, while also emphasizing the importance of active security posture management, detection, and response operations.

BlueVoyant will integrate Conquest Cyber’s technology into its existing products and services to create the first solution to deliver comprehensive internal and external cyber defense mapped to risk maturity.

“Despite the extensive range of cybersecurity vendors, a significant gap persists in the market concerning comprehensive solutions that empower clients to assess, operationalize, validate, and mitigate risks,” said James Rosenthal, CEO of BlueVoyant. “The integration of BlueVoyant’s and Conquest Cyber’s capabilities addresses this shortfall, bolstering our ability to protect clients’ internal and external digital ecosystems in a more comprehensive manner.”

The acquisition and enhanced capabilities come at a critical time for high-security areas such as the Defense Industrial Base and Government sector. The U.S. Department of Defense is set to enforce new cybersecurity rules, CMMC 2.0, while State and Local Governments face a surge in cyber incidents. The integrated BlueVoyant solutions, enhanced by Conquest Cyber’s expertise, will help clients mitigate risks while meeting new requirements.

“Conquest Cyber has built its powerful reputation from building technology that helps secure the sectors critical to our ways of life,” said Jeffrey J. Engle, chairman and president of Conquest Cyber. “We pride ourselves on providing radical transparency to key decision-makers within high-security organizations to enhance their cybersecurity posture and digital resiliency through risk informed protection, detection, and response at machine speeds. We are excited to join forces with BlueVoyant and combine our expertise to continue to ensure customers have modern solutions for their unique cybersecurity needs.”