SentinelOne and Pax8 expand partnership to enhance security measures for SMBs

For more than four years, SentinelOne and Pax8 have been teaming to provide SMBs with next-generation cybersecurity solutions that enable them to protect their most critical infrastructure and assets from end to end.

The strategic partners announced a significant expansion of their relationship that will allow them to get more endpoint, identity and cloud security offerings in the hands of more companies across the sizable and rapidly growing market more quickly.

“No business is immune to cyberattacks, and regardless of their size, companies need leading-edge technology to detect and prevent them,” said Vats Srivatsan, Chief Operating Officer, SentinelOne. “In deepening our long-standing ties, SentinelOne and Pax8 can arm SMBs with an expanded set of AI security solutions they can use to automatically defend their environments and secure their future.”

Big benefits for small business

SentinelOne and Pax8 have a well-established and proven model for serving SMBs. SentinelOne’s Singularity platform is easy to deploy across multiple sites, and its market-leading AI capabilities eliminate the need for manual threat detection and hunting, enabling a partner like Pax8 to build services and serve more customers, more effectively.

Securing more customers, more quickly

Under terms of the multi-year agreement, Pax8 is committed to accelerating the adoption of SentinelOne solutions among its growing partner base and expanding its service offerings beyond the company’s traditional endpoint security product into areas like cloud, identity and other related modules. And SentinelOne will leverage Pax8’s powerful ecommerce platform to speed adoption of the solutions among SMBs through a new, click-to-buy option, making it faster and easier than ever for them to connect to Pax8, if they choose to, and begin their cyber journeys.

“SentinelOne is one of our largest and fastest-growing partners,” said John Street, CEO, Pax8. “We are excited about our expanded relationship, which will create greater value for our partners, and support small businesses in fortifying their security posture.”