Key drivers of software security for financial services

Nearly 72% of applications in the financial services sector contain security flaws, according to Veracode.

Despite the alarming figure, this rate of software vulnerability was the lowest of all industries analyzed and has improved since last year. The research also indicates that financial services organizations have benefitted significantly from automation through API usage and interactive security training, with the two factors lowering the chance of flaw introduction by 19% per month.

In this Help Net Security video, Chris Eng, Chief Research Officer at Veracode, discusses how financial organizations would benefit from increased automation and secure coding techniques to help them prevent, detect, and respond to vulnerabilities faster than ever.