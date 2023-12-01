New infosec products of the week: December 1, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Amazon, Datadog, Entrust, Fortanix, GitHub, Nitrokey, and Paladin Cloud.

Amazon One Enterprise palm-based identity service improves security of physical spaces, digital assets

Amazon One Enterprise is a new, fully managed service that provides highly accurate and secure enterprise access control through an easy-to-use biometric identification device. Security is built into every stage of the service, from multi-layered security controls in the Amazon One device to protection of data in transit and in the cloud.

Fortanix Key Insight discovers and remediates data security risks in hybrid multicloud environments

Key Insight provides a combination of discovery, assessment and remediation of encryption keys and cloud data services in one Enterprise Key Posture Management (EKPM) solution, helping enterprises prevent data breaches, pass compliance audits, and prepare for the imminent post-quantum era.

Datadog enhances Security Inbox to help DevOps teams improve security posture

Datadog added identity, vulnerability and app-level findings to Security Inbox. With these new features, Datadog shifts cloud security earlier in the software development lifecycle and empowers developers and security teams to address issues proactively.

Paladin Cloud unveils Prioritization Engine for Cloud Security

Paladin Cloud unveiled its new Prioritization Engine for Cloud Security to help security and developer teams reduce the noise by correlating and contextualizing findings across the security ecosystem to enhance the prioritization of vulnerabilities.

Entrust launches Digital Account Opening solution to simplify global customer onboarding

The Entrust Digital Account Opening solution equips banks and credit unions everywhere to onboard new customers from anywhere using their smartphones and government issued IDs. The solution enables a simpler process that significantly reduces the time and effort required for genuine consumers to open a bank account online.

Nitrokey releases NetHSM, a fully open-source hardware security module

German company Nitrokey has released NetHSM 1.0, an open-source hardware security module (HSM). The module can be used for storing and managing a variety of cryptographic keys (e.g., keys to enable HTTPS, DNSSEC, secure blockchain transactions, etc.) in a secure manner.

Vigil: Open-source LLM security scanner

Vigil is an open-source security scanner that detects prompt injections, jailbreaks, and other potential threats to Large Language Models (LLMs). Vigil is available for download on GitHub. This repository also provides the detection signatures and datasets needed to get started with self-hosting.