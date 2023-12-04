RDRS: ICANN’s new service for easier access to nonpublic domain data

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has launched the Registration Data Request Service (RDRS). The RDRS is a new service that introduces a more consistent and standardized format to handle requests for access to nonpublic registration data related to generic top-level domains (gTLDs).

Due to personal data protection laws, many ICANN-accredited registrars must redact personal data from public records previously available in “WHOIS” databases. With no one way to request or access such data, it can be difficult for interested parties to get the necessary information. The RDRS helps by providing a simple and standardized process to make these requests.

The RDRS can be an essential resource for ICANN-accredited registrars and those with a legitimate interest in nonpublic data, like law enforcement, intellectual property professionals, consumer protection advocates, cybersecurity professionals, and government officials.

How RDRS works

The RDRS is a free, global, one-stop shop ticketing system that handles nonpublic gTLD registration data requests. The RDRS connects requestors of nonpublic data with the relevant ICANN-accredited registrars for gTLD domain names that are participating in the service. The service will streamline and standardize the process for submitting and receiving requests through a single platform.

The service does not guarantee access to requested registration data. All communication and data disclosure between the registrars and requestors occurs outside the system.

RDRS benefits

Using a single platform and request form, the RDRS provides a consistent and standardized format for handling nonpublic gTLD registration data requests. This simplifies the requestor process by automatically identifying the correct registrar for a domain name and preventing the need to complete multiple forms with varying sets of required information managed by different registrars.

The service also provides a centralized platform where requestors can conveniently access pending and past requests. They also can create new requests, develop request templates, and cancel requests when needed.

Registrars can benefit from using the service as it provides a mechanism to manage and track all nonpublic data requests in a single location. Registrars can receive automated alerts anytime a request is submitted to them. Using a standardized request form also makes it easier for the correct information and supporting documents to be provided to evaluate a request.