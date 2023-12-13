Zscaler launches Business Insights for smarter SaaS management and office optimization

Zscaler has unveiled Business Insights, a new addition to its Business Analytics portfolio, which enables organizations to curtail SaaS sprawl and optimize office usage to improve workplace experience while saving money.

Additionally, Zscaler unveiled several enhancements to its wider Business Analytics portfolio that include new AI-powered innovations within its Zscaler Risk360 and Zscaler Digital Experience Monitoring (ZDX) product offerings. These solutions leverage the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, which sees more than 370 billion transactions and 500 trillion signals daily, and is now being used to train the world’s most powerful AI/ML security engines.

“IT leaders overseeing distributed organizations are constantly challenged to control costs while at the same time improving productivity and reducing risk exposure,” said Patrick Foxhoven, Chief Innovation Officer and Executive VP, Zscaler.

“However, point products are unable to provide sufficient insights to support distributed workplaces with proliferating applications and employees working from anywhere. Siloed data from disparate systems create blind spots in areas like cyber risk, digital experience, application usage and workplace trends. Customers turn to Zscaler for the first-party data powered by the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform to empower application, network, and security transformation,” Foxhoven continued.

With Zscaler Business Analytics, IT leaders can improve employee experience, reduce cyber risk, and optimize SaaS spend and office utilization, all with their current Zscaler deployment. These valuable insights will help drive down costs while keeping organizations secure and productive.

“With Risk360, we are able to gain visibility into cyber risk blind spots,” said Darin Hurd, CISO, Guaranteed Rate. “This visibility lets us be more focused on where we spend our time so we address and reduce the most pressing cyber risks.”

New Zscaler Business Insights enables organizations to:

Assess and manage SaaS utilization, including shadow IT, to identify redundant or unused applications, and reduce license costs.

Visualize office use across all locations globally to understand workplace trends including days and times offices are being used, departmental usage, over-capacity and under-capacity issues, and opportunities for consolidation and cost savings.

Advancements to Zscaler Risk360 allow IT teams to:

Download cybersecurity maturity assessments powered by Zscaler’s generative AI, which includes custom in-house developed Large Language Models (LLMs).

More effectively leverage data from third parties, like CrowdStrike, to identify additional risk signals and reduce the potential for compromise on user devices.

Access new financial risk models that include Monte Carlo simulation outcomes showing distributions of possible financial scenarios tied to cyber risk.

Assist SEC reporting with features that can enhance compliance with new SEC disclosure requirements.

“We’re excited about how rapidly Zscaler is developing Risk360, including adding features like generative AI reporting,” said Manesh Patel, CIO, Sanmina Corporation. “It’s great to see Zscaler leaning into its unique architectural advantage – the data – to help solve business challenges for organizations like ours.”

Recent Enhancements to ZDX provide IT leaders with the ability to: