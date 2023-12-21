A closer look at the manufacturing threat landscape

The manufacturing industry is embracing digital transformation to fuel efficiency and productivity. However, this evolution is accompanied by profound and growing cybersecurity challenges.

In this Help Net Security video, Kory Daniels, CISO at Trustwave, discusses recent comprehensive research highlighting the distinct cybersecurity threats confronting manufacturers.

Trustwave SpiderLabs has documented the attack flow utilized by threat groups, exposing their tactics, techniques, and procedures. From email-borne malware to exploiting SMB and DCOM protocols for lateral movement, these persistent threats pose significant risks to the manufacturing sector.