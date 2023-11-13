Building resilience to shield your digital transformation from cyber threats

Digital transformation projects are top of mind for enterprises. 91% of businesses are currently engaged in some form of digital initiative. Yet, the average cost of a failed, delayed, or scaled-back digital transformation project is more than $4 million dollars.

One of the most challenging components of digital transformation is migrating custom code applications to S/4HANA, cloud, or rise with SAP. A survey states that 92% of organizations considered existing customizations problematic to their path to S/4HANA.

In this Help Net Security video, JP Perez-Etchegoyen, CTO of Onapsis, discusses how organizations can plan for these migration projects and what key components they should include keeping projects on budget and on time.