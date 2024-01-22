Netskope introduces SASE solution for midmarket enterprises

Netskope announced the next addition to its family of single-vendor SASE offerings, focused on midmarket organizations and the Managed Service Providers (MSP) that serve them.

The ongoing expansion of Netskope’s SASE portfolio enables Netskope and its partners to deliver a complete range of single-vendor SASE capabilities tailored for various customer sizes and technology environments, ranging from midmarket businesses to large enterprises requiring the advanced SASE capabilities other single-vendor SASE vendors can’t provide.

Despite being smaller, midmarket organizations are facing many of the same hybrid work connectivity and cybersecurity challenges as their larger enterprise counterparts. As a result, these organizations have had to similarly deploy and manage a broad range of security and networking tools, leading to unnecessary complexity and ballooning maintenance costs, overwhelming their smaller IT teams and budgets.

Further exacerbating the challenges faced by midmarket businesses are the limitations of legacy security technologies, as well as the lack of advanced security options available from most single-vendor SASE vendors. According to the Gartner 2023 Critical Capabilities for Single-Vendor SASE report, “Across all offerings, most vendors provide strong branch networking and branch security capabilities. However, the level of advanced security features across all offerings is only mediocre for most enterprises.”

The new Netskope SASE for midmarket solution delivers the same reliable performance and advanced security capabilities of previously released Netskope enterprise SASE offerings, in an easy-to-manage, midmarket-ready package, including:

Netskope’s enterprise-grade threat and data protection capabilities delivered ready to use out of the box.

Simplified deployment and administration of networking and security policies through an easy-to-use, unified management console, and the industry’s first unified SASE client.

Context-aware Netskope Borderless SD-WAN, and the global network coverage provided by Netskope NewEdge, to maximize network agility and performance from anywhere.

Further recognizing that many midmarket organizations prefer to outsource the administration of their networking and security, Netskope has designed this latest SASE offering with its leading MSP partners in mind. Critical platform functionalities like multi-tenancy support have been put in place to make it easy for MSPs to deploy and manage Netskope SASE at scale for multiple customers.

“Netskope continues to disrupt the status quo by providing more companies the right balance of performance and security—all the benefits of single-vendor SASE, at the right level for their size and needs,” said Dave Rogers, SVP of Global Alliances and Channel Sales, Netskope. “Today’s release is an ideal SASE solution for midmarket enterprises that are ready to consolidate their hardware, optimize performance, and won’t settle for mediocre security.”

Netskope continues to expand its SASE capabilities and now offers the most complete range of single-vendor SASE options that align to the requirements of different business sizes, from midmarket to the largest enterprises looking to consolidate multi-vendor environments without skimping on advanced networking and security features. Netskope also continues to strengthen and expand its MSP partnerships worldwide, including with BT, Deloitte, Orange, Telefonica, Telstra, Wipro, and more.

“As our Fortune 5000 customers continue building upon their digital transformation initiatives, many are considering or actively adopting SASE as a critical convergence of cloud-delivered networking and security capabilities,” said Siva VRS, Vice President & Global Head Cloud and Infrastructure Security, Wipro. “We are excited to continue working together with Netskope to deliver the right levels of SASE solution to a range of business types and sizes.”

“Our midmarket enterprise customers have been waiting for Halo Global as an MSP to offer a unified SASE solution that is easy to deploy and can be co-managed and administered by their resource-constrained IT/security team, all while improving their network performance and security posture,” said Darren Carlson, CEO, Halo Global. “We are excited to be working with Netskope to help achieve these outcomes for our clients with Netskope SASE.”

The new Netskope SASE for midmarket solution is generally available.