VIVOTEK VORTEX Connect empowers enterprise cloud transition

VIVOTEK introduces its cloud-based security service VORTEX, emphasizing a smarter and easier approach.

Now featuring the latest addition – VORTEX Connect, this new feature is integrated into VIVOTEK’s latest generation Network Video Recorders (NVRs), allowing users to seamlessly connect to NVRs and simultaneously utilize VORTEX cloud services in an intuitive manner. Users can upgrade to the cloud without replacing existing network cameras, meeting security needs anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

With features such as high-resolution imaging, advanced AI analysis, and seamless remote management, VORTEX facilitates enterprises in swiftly transitioning to operational cloud solutions, while also expanding rapidly in the North American market. According to a video surveillance 2023 report, the global revenue for cloud software-based services has experienced a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% over the past five years. The overall revenue for video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) is estimated to grow by over 28% in 2023, indicating significant market potential for cloud-based security solutions.

To seize market opportunities, VIVOTEK is gearing up to launch VORTEX Connect PRO in the future, significantly increasing the device connection limit. With a capacity to allocate up to 1,000 users within the organization, VORTEX Connect PRO provides individual privacy access and camera group assignment permissions. Users can conveniently revoke or modify existing settings, enhancing resource allocation efficiency and management flexibility.

Important event segments can be securely archived and backed up in the cloud, mitigating risks associated with hard drive failures, deletion due to insufficient recording space, or overwriting. Additionally, the system ensures seamless updates to device firmware, minimizing user maintenance time and enhancing overall management capabilities. Open for enterprise BETA version starting today, with subscription services available soon.

VORTEX Connect is compatible with VIVOTEK’s new series of NVRs, including ND9326P, ND9426P, ND9542P and ND9442P. These NVRs can provide power and network transmission without the need for deploying Power over Ethernet (PoE) switches. They come with built-in Trend Micro antivirus software, upgrading the confidentiality and security of image transmission and access with AES 265 and TLS 1.2 cybersecurity protection.

The NVRs also support the connection of over 30,000 ONVIF Profile S network cameras available in the market, addressing the challenges of complex network configurations, and optimizing the overall cost structure for users. This significantly enhances user convenience and usability.