Ransomware recap 2023 highlights cybersecurity crisis

In this Help Net Security video, Yochai Corem, CEO of Cyberint, explores the ransomware environment’s development, effects, and emerging patterns throughout the previous year.

2023 marked a historic high for ransomware groups, with a 55.5% increase in attacks, reaching 4,368 victims globally, according to Cyberint.

Key findings from their report include:

The MOVEit campaign was the most successful campaign of 2023, emphasizing the impact of supply chain attacks.

LockBit 3.0 led as the most active ransomware group, followed by ALPHV and Cl0p.

The United States became the primary target, comprising 64% of cases.

Newcomers like Akira, 8Base, and Play gained prominence.

Researchers anticipate an even more intimidating ransomware landscape in 2024, with veteran groups and emerging threats thriving despite law enforcement efforts.