Omada introduces real time identity governance

Omada introduced the next generation of Omada Identity Cloud, Horizons. Built on a modern, cloud-native microservice architecture, Omada will deliver speed, intelligent decision support, connectivity and higher operational efficiency.

Omada Identity Cloud will deliver enhanced performance for users, with the ability to import and process identity data faster than ever. Additionally, it will allow for increased data import frequency to reflect organizational changes in real time.

These enhancements are especially relevant as the market is demanding IGA solutions to handle the growing complexity of identity access within highly complex environments, optimizing the balance between security and usability, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory demands on identity governance.

With the introduction of this release, Omada Identity Cloud will deliver game changing speed but also offer customers:

AI-driven decision-making : Insights gained through cluster analysis and machine learning will be leveraged for multiple areas, including enhancing role mining with AI/ML to make automated recommendations for new and updated roles.

: Insights gained through cluster analysis and machine learning will be leveraged for multiple areas, including enhancing role mining with AI/ML to make automated recommendations for new and updated roles. Connectivity for the Identity Fabric : Omada allows customers to easily configure any application and system to ensure end-to-end identity governance across the application estate and the larger ecosystem of identity and security solutions. This enables consistent policy and access management across on-premises, hybrid and cloud deployments.

: Omada allows customers to easily configure any application and system to ensure end-to-end identity governance across the application estate and the larger ecosystem of identity and security solutions. This enables consistent policy and access management across on-premises, hybrid and cloud deployments. Higher operational efficiency: Users leverage an optimized workflow experience that provides compliance-specific reporting out-of-the-box and activates workflows within many of the tools they use today, for example, ITSM tools like ServiceNow, eliminating the need to re-learn what they already know.

“IGA can be complex, expensive and time-consuming, so we keep innovating to improve the process. This release represents a significant leap forward for identity governance. We’ve already seen substantial performance enhancements with initial improvements reaching a tenfold increase compared to other IGA SaaS solutions. With real-time readiness and improved efficiency, our clients will be better positioned than ever to tackle the identity-related challenges of today and tomorrow,” said Benoit Grangé, chief product and technology officer, Omada.