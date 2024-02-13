How purple teaming enhances inter-team collaboration and effectiveness in cybersecurity

In this Help Net Security video, Andrew Costis, Chapter Lead of the Adversary Research Team at AttackIQ, discusses how purple teaming allows security teams to break down barriers between teams and increase operational effectiveness.

It’s no longer about team red vs. team blue. It’s time to think about team purple. This security force blends offensive and defensive minds, blurring lines and boosting defenses. No more adversarial silos, just collaborative cycles and shared intel.

Imagine red team ingenuity hand-in-hand with blue team vigilance, spotting vulnerabilities before they turn into breaches. It’s not about merging teams, but forging a bond across the aisle, building a security machine stronger than the sum of its parts.