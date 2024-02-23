New infosec products of the week: February 23, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from ManageEngine, Metomic, Pindrop, and Truffle Security.

Pindrop Pulse offers protection against audio deepfakes

Pindrop Pulse’s ability to detect deepfakes provides organizations and their customers protection against a variety of voice attacks, including recorded voice replay, synthetic voice, automated voice chatbot, voice modulation, and voice conversion.

ManageEngine unveils ML-powered exploit triad analytics feature

ManageEngine released an ML-powered exploit triad analytics feature in its SIEM solution, Log360. Now, enterprises can knowledgeably trace the path of adversaries and mitigate breaches by providing complete contextual visibility into the exploit triad: users, entities and processes.

Metomic launches human firewall features to scale data security workflows

Metomic announced that it’s rolling out its new suite of human firewall features for SaaS apps like Google, Slack and MS Teams. The new features will enable security and compliance teams to scale their data security workflows by involving employees directly in the risk remediation process.

TruffleHog: Open-source solution for scanning secrets

TruffleHog is an open-source scanner that identifies and addresses exposed secrets throughout your entire technology stack. Besides scanning normal files, TruffleHog decodes dozens of encodings, including base64, zip files, docx files, and many more, and scans them for secrets.

CVE Prioritizer: Open-source tool to prioritize vulnerability patching

CVE Prioritizer is an open-source tool designed to assist in prioritizing the patching of vulnerabilities. It integrates data from CVSS, EPSS, and CISA’s KEV catalog to offer insights into the probability of exploitation and the potential effects of vulnerabilities on your systems.