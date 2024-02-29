Veeam Data Cloud delivers data protection and recovery services on a single cloud platform

Veeam Software has unveiled the new Veeam Data Cloud, which is built on Microsoft Azure and delivers the confidence and reliability of the platform with the ease and accessibility of a cloud service. Veeam Data Cloud provides backup-as-a-service (BaaS) for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure, enabling resilience and leveraging powerful data protection and security technology within a simple, seamless user experience.

“According to the Veeam Data Protection Trends Report 2024, 88% of enterprises were either very likely or almost certain to use a Backup as-a-Service (BaaS) or Disaster Recovery as-a-Service (DRaaS) for at least some of their production servers,” said Anand Eswaran CEO at Veeam.

“As the #1 global provider of data protection and ransomware recovery and the leader in backup for Microsoft 365, we’re bringing those trusted capabilities – for Microsoft 365 and for Microsoft Azure – and delivering them as-a-service. These new as-a-service offerings, which are offered through the Veeam Data Platform, give companies the option of simplifying the management and administration of their backup operations with all the cyber resiliency and reliability of Veeam technology,” Eswaran continued.

The cloud native design of the Veeam Data Cloud and the compatible data platform of Microsoft Azure, provides the best protection for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure data, instantly ready out-of-the-box with policy-driven simplicity. The architecture is built on zero trust principles and leverages Azure Blob Storage isolated from production environments, is continuously versioned and maintained, and keeps backups safe, secure, and ready for fast recovery. This all-in-one service includes backup software, infrastructure, and storage, which keeps costs low and predictable while simplifying management.

“Veeam has always been a leader when it comes to building great technology,” said John Annand, Principal Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group.

“IT professionals with years of experience and training have found Veeam products easy to configure for their on-premises environments. Veeam Data Cloud alleviates the need to find sought-after experienced professionals to get full value out of it, enabling those experienced professionals to delegate and focus on other tasks. Veeam Data Cloud delivers the cyber resiliency and data protection wherever business needs dictate a workload should be put, rather than forcing all workloads to conform to one single safe haven,” Annand added.

Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365

Veeam has based the new Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 on its trusted and reliable solution, Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365. Now delivered as-a-service, the new offering provides enterprises confidence in the feature-rich, modern, and simple cloud hosted offering. Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 is a backup service providing comprehensive data protection and data recovery for Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Teams, giving enterprises complete control of their Microsoft 365 environment.

Key highlights include:

Trusted, industry-leading technology: The most comprehensive data protection solution with over a decade of continuous innovation, built to scale

Modern, secure and intuitive: Easily create backup jobs, complete restores, and gain Microsoft 365 insights from within a modern web UI

Everything included: Software, backup infrastructure and unlimited storage bundled together with ongoing maintenance covered by experts

“Sun Chemical is a truly global business: each day employees located across the world rely on Microsoft 365 apps to exchange critical data,” said Stuart Hudson, Global IT Infrastructure Senior Manager, Strategic Infrastructure Programs – AP at Sun Chemical. “Veeam Data Cloud protects this essential part of our environment, helping our employees work more productively and giving us an extra layer of cyber resilience. It also frees us from purchasing and managing our own infrastructure for backups, translating into significant cost savings.”

Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft Azure

Veeam’s first SaaS offering for Azure backup, Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft Azure, is a fully hosted and pre-configured backup service that delivers proven, reliable backup and recovery that controls cloud costs and optimizes business continuity. Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft Azure is a backup service providing comprehensive data protection and data recovery for Azure VMs, Azure SQL, and Azure Files.

Key highlights include: