Akamai App & API Protector enhancements detect and mitigate short DDoS attack bursts

Akamai announced significant additions to its flagship Akamai App & API Protector product, including advanced defenses against sophisticated application-layer distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

The enhanced Layer 7 DDoS protections now precisely detect and mitigate short DDoS attack bursts and use client reputation scores for improved rate limiting. An additional new capability, URL Protection, ensures the availability of mission critical URLs, APIs, and microservices by smartly prioritizing legitimate traffic during highly distributed attacks.

App & API Protector also now features Browser Impersonation Detection, which uses machine learning to gain deeper insights into browser behaviors while minimizing false positives and enabling more effective detection of malicious bots.

Additional capabilities now available to App & API Protector users include:

Simple start onboard — Simplifies and speeds self-service onboarding and new application set-up in just a few clicks

— Simplifies and speeds self-service onboarding and new application set-up in just a few clicks CVE protection catalog — Provides insights to prioritize security efforts in alignment with Akamai’s protections, and allows customers to search the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) database to determine Akamai’s active protective measures against a vulnerability, as well as assess threat level and access CVE details

— Provides insights to prioritize security efforts in alignment with Akamai’s protections, and allows customers to search the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) database to determine Akamai’s active protective measures against a vulnerability, as well as assess threat level and access CVE details Client-Side Protection & Compliance — Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance assists customers in adhering to PCI DSS v4 regulations and meeting numerous industry and global compliance standards

— Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance assists customers in adhering to PCI DSS v4 regulations and meeting numerous industry and global compliance standards Advanced SOCC services — Now available for customers seeking personalized support and prioritized escalation paths through our Security Operations Command Center (SOCC), these services allow users to stay ahead of the most sophisticated cyberthreats

— Now available for customers seeking personalized support and prioritized escalation paths through our Security Operations Command Center (SOCC), these services allow users to stay ahead of the most sophisticated cyberthreats Web security analytics updates — Simplifies operations and boosts analytics capabilities, including customizable dashboards, configuration change indicators, webhook alerts, and shortened deep links for easier sharing

“The evolution of Akamai App & API Protector highlights our focus on innovation and a customer-centric approach,” said Rupesh Chokshi, SVP and GM of Application Security at Akamai. “These machine learning enhancements and shared telemetry across Akamai are designed to strengthen and simplify web application and API defense. They provide the strategic edge necessary for businesses to thrive in today’s digital economy.”

“We love working with Akamai. They consistently deliver great reliability and performance through their solutions, which are also fully compliant with the latest security regulation,” said Jerome Etienne, Group Chief Information Security Officer at Groupe Rocher. “The team is pretty much an extension of our own, acting in a highly professional manner and always available if we need any help. They have enabled us to delight our customers with safe and efficient shopping experiences.”

The newly announced capabilities reflect Akamai’s dedication to enhancing the security posture of its clients. App & API Protector gives customers proactive, intelligent defense solutions equipped to handle the threats of today — and tomorrow.