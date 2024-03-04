Identiv ScrambleFactor provides privacy and security in restricted access environments

Identiv introduces ScrambleFactor, an addition to its high-security physical access control system (PACS) portfolio.

The ScrambleFactor reader reimagines secure entry for the federal market with fingerprint biometrics and a LCD touchscreen keypad, integrating multiple authentication methods to deliver unparalleled security, speed, functionality and convenience.

ScrambleFactor is the latest addition to Identiv’s access control portfolio, offering federal users up to three-factor authentication suitable for the most secure applications. This dynamic device supports PIN (scramble and standard), contactless RFID (13.56MHz and 125kHz), contact (CAC, PIV, TWIC), and fingerprint biometric verification, meeting the rigorous standards of U.S. government FICAM PIV and CAK validations.

With its 4.3-inch diagonal screen featuring viewing restrictors, ScrambleFactor ensures privacy and high security in restricted access environments.

Key features of ScrambleFactor include:

High assurance security : Supports comprehensive multi-factor authentication for enhanced security protocols

: Supports comprehensive multi-factor authentication for enhanced security protocols Customizable interface : Offers various keypad layouts with the option to display a custom logo on the home screen

: Offers various keypad layouts with the option to display a custom logo on the home screen Superior performance : Compatible with Wiegand or OSDP modes, it continues to provide the industry’s fastest credential processing performance

: Compatible with Wiegand or OSDP modes, it continues to provide the industry’s fastest credential processing performance Flexible installation : Easily retrofitted into existing mounting boxes or mounted to a double-gang box, ensuring a smooth upgrade path

: Easily retrofitted into existing mounting boxes or mounted to a double-gang box, ensuring a smooth upgrade path Software compatibility : Requires Hirsch Velocity security management system

: Requires Hirsch Velocity security management system Future-proof technology: Unlike traditional keypads, ScrambleFactor is a software-driven device, allowing for continuous updates and upgrades, ensuring the system evolves with the latest security technologies and features

“With ScrambleFactor, we’re not just offering another device at the door, we’re introducing a forward-thinking, software-driven solution that stands apart from conventional access control systems,” said Mark Allen, GM Premises, Identiv. “This platform is designed to be perpetually updated and upgraded, ensuring that our customers can always benefit from the latest features and technologies. ScrambleFactor exemplifies our dedication to innovation, providing a secure, user-friendly, and future-proof access control solution.”