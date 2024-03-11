Email security trends in the energy and infrastructure sector

In this Help Net Security video, Mike Britton, CISO at Abnormal Security, discusses how energy and infrastructure organizations face an increased risk of business email compromise and vendor email compromise attacks.

According to Abnormal Security data, from February 2023 to July 2023, the average number of BEC weekly attacks was 0.53 per 1,000 mailboxes. BEC attacks increased by 18% in the following six months, reaching a weekly average of 0.63 attacks per 1,000 mailboxes.

Business email compromise spiked on December 10, reaching 1.2 weekly attacks per 1,000 mailboxes. Despite flatlining over the Christmas holiday, the number of weekly attacks experienced by energy and infrastructure organizations jumped in the new year, peaking at 1.41 per 1,000 mailboxes in the second week of January.