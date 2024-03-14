Perception Point GPThreat Hunter allows cybersecurity experts to focus on in-depth investigations

Perception Point launched its latest innovation, GPThreat Hunter, an addition to the company’s comprehensive security stack.

Leveraging the capabilities of OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, GPThreat Hunterre presents a significant leap forward in Perception Point’s ability to autonomously resolve complex security cases with accuracy and speed.

Building on the accuracy of its proprietary detection layers that already successfully prevent 99.95% of threats, along with a vast dataset derived from years of human incident response expertise, Perception Point has identified a critical need to autonomously address the remaining ambiguous cases that traditionally required the discernment of human analysts.

GPThreat Hunter offers an advanced, AI-driven solution that augments and can even outperform traditional human analysis in both speed and accuracy along with the ability to identify new attack techniques.

The autonomous model boosts the company’s unique managed incident response service by automatically resolving ambiguous cases and thereby allowing human cybersecurity experts to focus on in-depth investigations and research, threat-hunting, and customer-facing activities.

How GPThreat Hunter enhances threat prevention efforts

GPThreat Hunter is automatically activated when the Perception Point Advanced Threat Prevention solution flags a case as ambiguous. It compiles a detailed context package, including evidence from existing detection engines, and the algorithms that marked the item as suspicious.

This package is then analyzed by custom multilingual LLMs that are continuously trained by Perception Point security researchers, and subsequently by the OpenAI GPT-4 model, which delivers an instant verdict along with a confidence score and a comprehensive explanation. The model additionally autonomously quarantines the threats and secures the system against similar future attacks.

This innovative multi-model approach is made possible due to the extensive validated dataset that has been curated over several years by Perception Point’s incident response experts, which acts as the ground truth for tuning the model’s performance. The privately-hosted GPT-4 model ensures that GPThreat Hunter operates with the highest standards of data privacy and security, in line with the company’s commitment to protecting customer data.

“We’re excited to leverage this new model in our day-to-day work,” said Motti Elloul, VP of Customer Success and Incident Response at Perception Point. “By fusing the extensive knowledge, cyber research, and attack trend analysis of our cybersecurity experts with GenAI models, we ensure that our customers are even more secure, while receiving 24/7 service.”

This development follows Perception Point’s continuous rollout of AI innovations, such as its release to combat advanced QR code phishing (AKA “Quishing”) threats, its GenAI Decoder, an LLM-based model for detecting social engineering attempts like BEC, impersonation and phishing, and more.

As cyber threats continue to evolve in complexity, Perception Point remains dedicated to innovating and improving its cybersecurity solution to protect the modern workspace.

“Perception Point’s introduction of GPThreat Hunter marks a pivotal moment in our quest to offer the most advanced security solutions to our customers,” said Tal Zamir, CTO at Perception Point. “By harnessing the power of the GPT-4 model, we are not only enhancing our detection capabilities but also elevating our stellar incident response services to unprecedented levels. Our customers will now benefit from an even more efficient incident response service in which our cyber experts can focus their resources on the most complex cases where human expertise is irreplaceable.”

Future enhancements will include multi-modal input analysis (e.g., both text and images), agent actions for real-world interventions, and interactive explainability features, further solidifying Perception Point’s position at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation.