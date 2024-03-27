CyberArk Secure Browser helps prevent breaches resulting from cookie theft

CyberArk launched CyberArk Secure Browser, an identity-centric secure browser, providing enhanced security and privacy alongside a familiar, productive user experience.

Backed by intelligent privilege controls and simple to deploy across devices, CyberArk Secure Browser is purpose-built for a cloud-first world, providing secure, consistent access to both on-premises resources and SaaS applications. It allows unprecedented visibility, control and governance for security teams, helping to prevent the malicious use of compromised identities, endpoints and credentials both at and beyond login.

Secure Browser is a component of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, enabling secure access for any identity — human or machine — to any resource or environment from anywhere, using any device.

“Increased usage of remote access, SaaS applications and cloud infrastructure created a security blind spot for us, prompting a rethink of our security posture and investment in tools to secure unauthorized access to critical assets via our distributed workforce,” said Chris Dove, Enterprise Architect, California Department of Finance.

“Adding CyberArk Secure Browser to our existing CyberArk deployment will allow us to strictly enforce security policies without sacrificing productivity. We will be better able to safeguard our data, making sure employees can only access work systems through a secure, isolated browser that rotates passwords and keeps them from being saved – and potentially stolen,” added Dove.

A March 2024 study of US office workers further highlights the browser-based cybersecurity risk exposure faced by organizations:

78% use the same device to access company-confidential and sensitive information as they do for personal browsing

65% said that they need to violate organizational safe browsing policies to perform their role (12% “always” violated policies).

59% save workplace logins and passwords in the web browser used to perform their job.

Available to customers of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, CyberArk Secure Browser safeguards the organization’s most valuable resources, enabling a secure passwordless experience, easy access to privileged information and assets and helping to prevent breaches resulting from cookie theft and session takeover attacks.

Recent major security breaches and new research from CyberArk Labs demonstrates how easy it is for techniques like cookie theft to give threat actors unauthorized access to sensitive data and assets, completely bypassing authentication tools. Secure Browser can ensure that there are no cookies to steal.

CyberArk Secure Browser addresses key enterprise cybersecurity challenges

Secures all access – including privileged and sensitive access – from the browser

Fully integrates with the organization’s entire Identity and Access Management and security architecture

Provides a secure and safe way for users to access corporate resources from their own or unmanaged devices

Separates work and personal applications and domains

Enables easy, quick resource access for all user types, including high-risk groups

Streamlines ability to meet regulatory and audit requirements

“The proliferation of SaaS apps, cloud-native resources and business-critical applications that are accessed from the browser introduce new and significant risks that attackers have been quick to take advantage of,” said Matt Cohen, CEO, CyberArk. “Traditional access management approaches lack the right controls at the edge to be able to see and secure the complete identity journey, end-to-end. We are excited to deliver an enhanced enterprise browser that boosts productivity and layers on additional security and privacy controls to the most frequently used application in most organizations. This is just another example of how CyberArk is extending identity security to all users no matter how they access sensitive data and assets.”