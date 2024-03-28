AppViewX partners with Fortanix to address critical enterprise security challenges

AppViewX and Fortanix announced a partnership to offer cloud-delivered secure digital identity management and code signing.

Together the companies make it easy to address critical enterprise security challenges with comprehensive, robust and scalable platforms for certificate lifecycle management automation and code signing.

“The collaboration between AppViewX and Fortanix not only addresses the immediate security needs of enterprises but also ensures a seamless and pure SaaS deployment of machine identity management and secure code signing solutions,” said Ravishankar Chamarajnagar, CPO at AppViewX.

By combining the AppViewX Digital Trust Platform and Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM), both companies complement their current offerings for enterprise organizations via powerful SaaS solutions that empower DevOps, CloudOps, SecOps and application teams to help solve two critical cybersecurity use cases:

Machine identity management – Organizations are struggling to manage the massive increase of machine identities across complex hybrid multi-cloud environments. Together AppViewX and Fortanix simplify and streamline this process with a fully automated and secure certificate lifecycle and key management solution.

– Organizations are struggling to manage the massive increase of machine identities across complex hybrid multi-cloud environments. Together AppViewX and Fortanix simplify and streamline this process with a fully automated and secure certificate lifecycle and key management solution. Software Supply Chain Security – While code signing is an important component of ensuring software supply chain security, recent mandates from the CA/Browser Forum for securely storing code signing private keys is disrupting DevOps processes. AppViewX and Fortanix are offering an end-to-end SaaS solution that simplifies secure code signing and meets CA/Browser Forum requirements.

“Fortanix is delighted to collaborate with AppViewX to bring together the strengths of our unified data-first security platform with the identity management and code signing solutions from AppViewX,” said Anuj Jaiswal, VP of Product at Fortanix. “Together, we strive to deliver innovative, easy to use, and integrated solutions that enable enterprises with efficient and effective approaches to securing identities and providing trust”.

The AppViewX Digital Trust Platform includes AppViewX CERT+, AppViewX PKI+, and AppViewX KUBE+, for automating PKI and certificate lifecycle management across complex hybrid multi-cloud environments, and AppViewX SIGN+ for simplifying secure code signing.

AppViewX maintains a versatile stance, being entirely agnostic to both Certificate Authorities (CAs) and Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), ensuring unparalleled flexibility and integration capabilities.

Fortanix DSM provides full lifecycle key management and cryptography services across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, simplifying provisioning and management while enhancing control of encryption keys. DSM’s REST APIs enable integration of the code signing processes with existing developer tools, so keys and certificates can be accessed without delays or disruptions.

Granular control options for signings can be used throughout the different stages of the development cycle, with keys and certificates kept safe in natively integrated FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSMs. Audits can now be simplified with tamper-proof logs to help organizations track the usage of their keys and certificates, cryptographic strength, and all code-signing activities.

The AppViewX and Fortanix solutions are available from both vendors, through joint channel partners, and in the AWS Marketplace.