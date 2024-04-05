New infosec products of the week: April 5, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Fastly, LogRhythm, Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, and TrueMedia.org.

Owl Talon 3 provides hardware-enforced, one-way data transfers

Owl Cyber Defense Solutions launched next generation of their flagship data diode software platform, Owl Talon 3. This new version of Owl Talon features a number of improvements and upgrades, including a new web-based graphical UI and a variety of security enhancements to the OS and encryption capabilities.

LogRhythm Axon enhancements improve data management and operational efficiency

LogRhythm’s 8th quarterly release simplifies compliance auditing for PCI-DSS 4.0, HIPAA, CMMC, NIST 800-53 and ISO27001 standards and provides comprehensive views of ongoing investigations through advanced case management metrics.

TrueMedia.org introduces deepfake detection tool

TrueMedia.org launched its deepfake detection technology for reporters, and other key audiences to use ahead of the 2024 U.S. elections. The technology has the ability to analyze suspicious media and identify deepfakes over 90% of the time across audio, images, and videos.

Fastly Bot Management protects websites, apps, and valuable data from malicious automated traffic

Fastly introduced Fastly Bot Management to help organizations combat automated “bot” attacks at the edge and significantly reduce the risk of fraud, DDoS attacks, account takeovers, and other online abuse. The solution instantly classifies non-malicious and malicious bots at the Network Edge and provides multiple server-side and client-side mitigation techniques.