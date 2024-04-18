Enterprises face significant losses from mobile fraud

A recent Enea survey highlights a worrying trend in enterprise security: Following ChatGPT’s launch, 76% of businesses are inadequately protected against rising AI-driven vishing and smishing threats.

In this Help Net Security video, John Hughes, SVP, Head of Network Security Business Group at Enea, discusses how, despite advancements, most enterprises continue to incur losses due to mobile fraud, mainly through smishing and vishing.

There’s a noticeable disconnect between what enterprises expect in terms of security and the actual network security provided by Communication Service Providers (CSPs). This mismatch is something criminals are actively exploiting, as seen in the rapidly increasing fraud rates.