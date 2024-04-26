What AI can tell organizations about their M&A risk

Following the past few years of economic turbulence, merger and acquisition (M&A) activity is on the rise in 2024, with several acquisition deals being announced in the first few months of the year valued at billions of dollars.

With the surge of AI adoption, companies must not only reevaluate AI’s role in identifying top prospects but also assess and resolve security risks that may lie hidden within their networks and the companies they are merging or acquiring.

In this Help Net Security video, Brian Neuhaus, CTO Americas for Vectra AI, discusses the intersection of AI and cybersecurity and its impact on M&A processes.