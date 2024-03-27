Cybersecurity essentials during M&A surge

The volume of mergers and acquisitions has surged significantly this quarter. Data from Dealogic shows a 130% increase in US M&A activity, totaling $288 billion. Worldwide M&A has also seen a substantial uptick, rising by 56% to $453 billion.

Considering the rise in M&A transactions, cybersecurity considerations have become more pressing than ever. Integrating disparate IT systems and data repositories during mergers and acquisitions opens organizations up to potential vulnerabilities that pose significant risks to the success and security of these transactions.

In this Help Net Security video, Craig Davies, CISO at Gathid, discusses why early due diligence is critical, how to plan for integration, and the most effective communication method to ensure success.