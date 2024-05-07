Cranium AI Exposure Management Solution helps organizations secure internal and third-party AI systems

Cranium has launched Cranium AI Exposure Management, the exposure management solution to help organizations protect and secure internal and third-party AI solutions. The Cranium Platform features an AI-augmented workflow with a secure LLM architecture paired with proprietary threat intelligence to provide visibility into an AI system, characterize attack surfaces, and assess vulnerabilities in an organization.

“With AI now embedded into all the systems and business processes that make our world work, organizations face a critical dilemma: no one knows if their AI is secure,” said Jonathan Dambrot, CEO of Cranium. “Add in increasing regulatory pressure and the pace of AI advancement, and risks are rapidly increasing. We’re solving these challenges by allowing organizations to gain peace of mind with an industry-first exposure management solution.”

Cranium AI Exposure Management empowers organizations to identify vulnerabilities in AI infrastructure, ensuring the security and reliability of machine learning applications and supercharge red-teaming efforts to discover novel threats, inform protection strategies, and harden AI systems against known adversarial tactics and vulnerabilities to help secure AI/LLM development and usage.

Cranium AI Exposure Management enables AI red-teaming in each phase of the OODA loop:

Observe: Map and characterize the AI attack surface. Assess known vulnerabilities. Compare against up-to-the-minute threat intelligence.

Map and characterize the AI attack surface. Assess known vulnerabilities. Compare against up-to-the-minute threat intelligence. Orient: Gain insights with AI-enhanced business threat modeling against the AI objectives and policies around your business.

Gain insights with AI-enhanced business threat modeling against the AI objectives and policies around your business. Decide & Act: Empower your organization to analyze and take action on high-priority threats.

As organizations build and consume more AI services, this has opened up a new and growing attack surface and a series of risks for them to manage. Using Cranium’s Exposure Management Solution, security teams have unparalleled visibility across the organization’s AI ecosystems and insight to take precise and rapid action. Organizations can now foster a security-driven development culture, accelerate AI adoption, and elevate security to meet the pace of innovation.

Key features of Cranium’s AI Exposure Management solution include: