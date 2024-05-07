The strategic advantages of targeted threat intelligence

In this Help Net Security video, Gabi Reish, Chief Business Development and Product Officer at Cybersixgill, discusses the role of threat intelligence in every enterprise’s security stack.

Threat intelligence plays a significant role in proactively managing a company’s threat exposure. High-quality threat intelligence acts as a front line for organizations in their defense against threats and protection of their attack surface. It is key to understanding potential threats and the first line of defense against cyber attacks.

Cybersixgill recently broke new ground by introducing its Third-Party Intelligence module. The new module delivers vendor-specific cybersecurity and threat intelligence to organizations’ security teams, enabling them to continuously monitor and detect risks to their environment arising from third-party suppliers and take preemptive action before an attack executes.