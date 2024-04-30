Cybersixgill Third-Party Intelligence module identifies potential supply chain risks

Cybersixgill, the global cyber threat intelligence data provider, broke new ground by introducing its Third-Party Intelligence module.

The new module delivers vendor-specific cybersecurity and threat intelligence to organizations’ security teams, enabling them to continuously monitor and detect risks to their environment arising from third-party suppliers and take preemptive action before an attack executes.

The Third-Party Intelligence module combines vendor-specific cyber threat intelligence (CTI) with cybersecurity posture data from suppliers’ tech environments, exposing a critical blind spot for security teams. With this intelligence, threat analysts and security operations teams can identify threats from the supply chain and expand their threat exposure management efforts.

Research shows that in 2023, there were 245,000 software supply chain attacks, costing organizations $46 billion. That amount will likely rise to $60 billion in 2025. Additionally, nearly two-thirds (61%) of US businesses were directly impacted by a software supply chain attack in the 12-month period ending in April 2023, while 66% of companies say they do not trust their third parties to notify them of a significant breach.

“Cybersixgill’s new Third-Party Intelligence is a significant advancement in delivering actionable threat intelligence insights to security teams and CISOs to help them strengthen and protect the organization’s risk posture,” said Chris Steffen, VP of Research, Security, and Risk Management for Enterprise Management Associates (EMA). “Threat intelligence that shines a broad, bright light on threats from within a company’s third-party network has been a glaring missing piece in organizations’ cybersecurity programs. I applaud their efforts to bring this much-needed solution to market.”

“Security teams can take every precaution to protect their organization’s environment. But if they lack intelligence about the risks facing their third-party supply chain and the impact on their security posture, the consequences can be costly to the company’s brand and bottom line,” said Gabi Reish, CPO for Cybersixgill. “With the rising cost of supply chain attacks, our new Third-Party Intelligence module gives security operations and threat analysts critical insights to protect their organization and its network of suppliers and partners.”